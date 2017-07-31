Rosario will be called up to the big leagues ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.

The Mets' front office has been peppered with questions as to when their highly-touted prospect would finally get brought up to the majors, and as was speculated last week, Rosario will emerge with the Mets on Tuesday. He'll presumably become the everyday shortstop for New York immediately, although no official word on that front has come forth. No corresponding roster move has been made yet to allow him to be promoted, either, but those things should occur sometime prior to Tuesday's game time.