Mets' Amed Rosario: Unlikely to play until Friday
Manager Terry Collins said Rosario (illness) is unlikely to play until at least Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Rosario was scratched from Monday's contest with an illness, and it appears he's dealing with something more than a stomach flu. The young shortstop was treated at the University of Miami hospital Monday night, and he's currently back at the hotel resting, making him unavailable Tuesday. With a day off approaching Thursday, the Mets are hoping he'll be healthy enough to return to action Friday against the Nationals.
