Mets' Amed Rosario: Will play three innings Saturday
Rosario (groin) was able to receive a pair of at-bats as the designated hitter during Friday's game, and said that he will take the field for three innings at shortstop against the Yankees on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Rosario will follow the plan that manager Mickey Callaway laid out for the 22-year-old prior to Friday's game as he works his way back to full health from a groin injury. It shouldn't be too much longer before Rosario isn't battling any limitations. He remains on track to be at 100 percent well before Opening Day.
