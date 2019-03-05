Rosario (hand) isn't included in the lineup Tuesday for the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Rosario's absence doesn't come as a surprise after he took a pitch to the left hand during a plate appearance in Monday's game against the Rays. Fortunately for the young shortstop, X-rays on his hand returned negative, so he's merely dealing with some soreness and swelling that should dissipate within a few days.