Benge signed an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with the Mets on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Benge's new deal will buy out his remaining years of team control plus another three years, ensuring he remains in Queens through the 2034 season. The 23-year-old outfielder earned his massive extension after slashing .282/.346/.430 with 20 homers, 65 RBI, 86 runs scored and 22 steals across 654 plate appearances in his rookie campaign. His combination of power and speed, paired with a strong supporting cast in Queens, is sure to make him a hot commodity in fantasy leagues next year.