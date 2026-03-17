Benge went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff, Benge put together another impressive performance. The 23-year-old has done everything he's needed to do so far in camp to show he's ready to begin the season in the majors, slashing a sizzling .406/.472/.500 through 36 plate appearances with a 3:5 BB:K.