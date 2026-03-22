Benge is expected to be the Mets' Opening Day starter in right field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old's main competition for the job, Mike Tauchman, will miss out on a roster spot as a result of a knee injury that will require surgery. Benge may have won the spot outright anyway despite the fact that he has yet to make his major-league debut, as he's batted .368 (14-for-38) this spring with a 4:7 BB:K and some impressive defensive work in right field.