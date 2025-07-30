Benge went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old top prospect has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games for Binghamton, slashing a blistering .431/.525/.784 over that stretch with three doubles, five homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs and more walks (nine) than strikeouts (eight). After tearing up High-A pitching to earn a promotion in June and having even more success at Double-A, Benge could find himself bumped up to Triple-A Syracuse before the season is over, and a 2026 big-league debut is firmly on the table.