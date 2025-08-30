Tenge (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in two games for Triple-A Syracuse since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Tenge missed just under two weeks of action while tending to an unspecified injury. Since getting bumped up from Double-A Binghamton to Syracuse earlier this month, the 22-year-old outfield prospect is slashing .250/.348/.400 through his first six games at the Triple-A level.