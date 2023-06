Vogelbach went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros.

The veteran slugger did what he could to keep the Mets in the game with an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. Vogelbach appears to be regaining his swagger at the plate, starting four of the last six games at DH and going 7-for-17 (.412) with two homers and seven RBI.