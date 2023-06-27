The Mets recalled Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Brewers at Citi Field.

Peterson is back in the big leagues for the first time since mid-May, stepping in as the Mets' new No. 5 starter after the struggling Tylor Megill was optioned to Syracuse last week. While spending the past five weeks in the minors, Peterson struck out 39 batters over 32 innings, but his other ratios (4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12.9 BB%) during that six-start stretch weren't nearly as impressive. With Jose Quintana (rib) having now made three rehab starts in the minors and closing in on a return from the 60-day injured list, Peterson's stay in the New York rotation could be a brief one.