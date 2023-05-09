Peterson was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will start Tuesday versus the Reds, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

With Max Scherzer (neck) being scratched from his start Tuesday, Peterson will return to the big-league mound. Peterson has struggled to a 7.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 30.2 innings in six starts with New York this season. In a corresponding move that made room for the left-hander on the major-league roster, Jimmy Yacabonis (quad) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.