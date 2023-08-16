Peterson escaped with a no-decision Tuesday in the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Pirates, giving up one run on three hits and six walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw put runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings but was able to wriggle off the hook each time, and the only damage off Peterson came via a Liover Peguero solo shot to lead off the top of the second. It was still a rough outing for Peterson, who also plunked a batter and got just 48 of his 91 pitches over the plate. Since rejoining the rotation after the trade deadline, he's posted a 2.61 ERA that is far more lucky than good considering his 1.84 WHIP and 11:11 K:BB through 10.1 innings. Until he improves his control, Peterson will be an extremely volatile fantasy option. He's next set to take the mound this weekend in St. Louis.