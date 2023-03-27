The Mets informed Peterson on Monday that he will open the season as their No. 5 starter, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Peterson secured the final spot in the Mets' season-opening rotation over Tylor Megill, after both entered a competition for the role when Jose Quintana suffered a rib cage stress fracture in the spring that will keep him sidelined until at least July. Though he exhibited some control problems in spring training -- Peterson walked eight batters over 12 innings -- he didn't allow a run in Grapefruit League play and held opposing hitters to a minuscule .028 average while striking out 13. The southpaw was solid while floating between the rotation and bullpen in 2022 (3.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 126:48 K:BB in 105.2 innings), and now that he has a clear path to a starting role for the foreseeable future, he'll make for an appealing late-round target in leagues that have yet to draft.