Peterson (foot) will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Peterson made his second and most recent appearance of the spring March 4, but after taking a comebacker off his left foot in that outing, the Mets elected to delay his re-entry into the pitching schedule out of an abundance of caution. The southpaw's foot appears to have checked out fine following his most recent throwing sessions, so he'll get back on the hill Tuesday and could build up to 3-to-4 innings. Peterson's health and availability takes on added importance after Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Monday that starter Jose Quintana (rib) is expected to be shut down for the next three months, though Puma notes that team officials are intrigued by the idea of giving right-hander Tylor Megill the first crack at replacing Quintana in the rotation.
More News
-
Mets' David Peterson: Might be behind Megill for rotation•
-
Mets' David Peterson: May pitch Tuesday•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Throws live batting practice•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Fine after comebacker to foot•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Could get shot at rotation spot•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Day-to-day with foot bruise•