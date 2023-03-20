Peterson gave up one hit and four walks over four scoreless innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

The left-hander wasn't exactly sharp, throwing 40 of 66 pitches for strikes, but he was able to escape every jam his control issues created. More importantly for Peterson's chances of beginning the season in the Mets' rotation, Tylor Megill also pitched Sunday and had a much worse outing. Peterson posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 110:41 K:BB over 19 starts (91 innings) as a starter last year, and at this stage he appears to be the clear favorite to win the No. 5 spot in the rotation.