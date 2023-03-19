Peterson is starting Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Peterson will get the start, and Tylor Megill will follow for the Mets in the spring affair. Both arms are battling for one of the final spots in the New York rotation, and their efforts Sunday will at least play a part in determining who ends up being a part of that group to open the year.
