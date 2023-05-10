Peterson (1-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Mets fell 7-6 to the Reds. He struck out four.

The southpaw was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse at the end of April, but Peterson was brought back up after just one minor-league start when Max Scherzer (neck) wasn't able to take his turn. Peterson failed to capitalize on his second chance and needed 87 pitches to record only 10 outs, although he did avoid serving up any homers for just the second time in seven big-league outings this season. Peterson could remain in the Mets' rotation for now if Scherzer isn't ready to return over the weekend, or if the team simply wants to give the whole rotation an extra day of rest, but his 7.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP don't make a compelling case to stick around for the long term.