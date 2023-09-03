Peterson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits over four innings against the Mariners. He struck out four and did not issue any walks.

Peterson surrendered a solo homer in the first inning and two more runs in the third. He was removed with no outs in the fifth and a runner on base who would come around to score, giving Seattle a 4-3 lead and putting the southpaw on track for a loss until New York staged a late comeback. In six starts since rejoining the Mets' rotation Aug. 4, Peterson has posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and a pedestrian 27:16 K:BB across 26 innings. He tentatively lines up for a road matchup with Minnesota next weekend.