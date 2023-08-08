Peterson is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs at Citi Field.

Peterson will be making his second straight turn through the rotation as a replacement for Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Rangers on July 29. Since he had been working out of the bullpen for nearly a month, Peterson was limited to just three innings and 52 pitches in his most recent start Friday against the Orioles. The lefty should be able to work longer into Wednesday's outing, though he still could struggle to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win.