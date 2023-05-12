Peterson is scheduled to start Monday's game versus the Nationals in Washington, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Peterson was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and made what was expected to be a spot start while Max Scherzer (neck) was pushed back in the pitching schedule. Scherzer is healthy again and is slated to start Sunday against the Nationals, but Peterson will stick in the rotation for the series finale Monday while the Mets give an extra day of rest to Justin Verlander, who is now slated to take hill Tuesday versus the Rays. Peterson struggled in place of Scherzer on Tuesday versus the Reds, yielding four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over just 3.1 innings.