The Mets was optioned Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
Peterson has a strong 18.8 K-BB%, but it hasn't translated into strong run prevention. The southpaw had strong starts against the Marlins and Padres earlier in the year, but he gave up four or more runs in his other four starts. With Saturday's postponement and a potential postponement coming again Sunday against Atlanta, the Mets will have well-rested rotation options available early next week. Max Scherzer (suspension) and Justin Verlander (shoulder) will also return next week. John Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.