Peterson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Peterson isn't fully built up after pitching out of the bullpen for most of July, so he was limited to 62 pitches and 3.2 frames Wednesday. The southpaw allowed a run in each of the first and second innings but kept the Mets in the contest, striking out five batters and allowing six baserunners. Peterson looks to have a rotation spot locked down with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer no longer around, and he'll aim to extend further in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home against Pittsburgh early next week.