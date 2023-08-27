Peterson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over seven innings in a 3-2 victory over the Angels. He struck out eight.

Peterson matched a season high with eight strikeouts Sunday while shutting out the Angels until the seventh inning. It was an encouraging outing from the 27-year-old Peterson, who allowed four runs in just 4.2 innings in his last start against Atlanta. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 5.23 on the season with a 1.60 WHIP and 91:41 K:BB across 84.1 innings, including 16 starts. Peterson will look to build on his performance in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home matchup next week against Seattle.