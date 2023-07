Peterson will work out of the bullpen going forward, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

With the return of Jose Quintana from the 60-day injured list, Peterson will lose his spot in the rotation and be pushed into a multi-inning relief role. The 27-year-old southpaw has been hit around consistently this season and holds a 6.46 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 54.1 frames across 11 starts.