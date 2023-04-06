Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers, surrendering five runs on five hits and five walks over four-plus innings. He struck out five.

The Mets' offense woke up and saved Peterson from a loss, but the left-hander was far from sharp, tossing 49 of 92 pitches for strikes and getting hit hard when he was in the strike zone. The 27-year-old's spot in the rotation is secure due to all the injuries on New York's staff, but through two starts he has a 6.00 ERA and 10:6 K:BB in nine innings. Peterson's next start is set for early next week, at home against the Padres.