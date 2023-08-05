Peterson came away with a no-decision Friday in the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing one hit and three walks over three scoreless innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw tossed 30 of 52 pitches for strikes in the short outing, but considering he hadn't pitched more than two innings in an appearance in nearly a month, a restricted workload was to be expected. Peterson has a 2.66 ERA in 20.1 innings since the beginning of July, but that comes with a lackluster 1.43 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB, and the jury is still out on whether the 27-year-old will ever develop into an effective rotation option. He'll make his next start, and get stretched out further, at home against the Cubs next week.