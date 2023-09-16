Peterson did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out 10.

The 10 strikeouts matched a career high for Peterson, who has achieved that total on three other occasions. He pitched well but a two-run homer by Spencer Steer in the 6th inning was Peterson's ultimate undoing as he finished one out shy of a quality start. He lowered his season ERA to 5.52 and has 113 strikeouts in 100 innings. His next start is scheduled to take place during the Mets' upcoming road trip to Miami.