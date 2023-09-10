Peterson (3-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against Minnesota. He struck out eight.

Peterson hit Donovan Solano with a pitch and then gave up a single to Jorge Polanco to open the bottom of the first before fanning the next three batters to get out of the jam. However, he would go on to allow three runs over the next two frames, which would ultimately decide the contest. The lefty has now allowed at least three runs and seven hits in three of his last four outings and has not recorded a win since July 27. On a positive note, he does hold a healthy 20:4 K:BB over his last three starts.