Peterson (2-7) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Peterson gave up all three runs in the second inning, but the Mets' offense couldn't provide a sufficient response. He's allowed just three runs over 15.1 innings since his return to the big-league roster June 27, but his place in the rotation remains up in the air, likely hinging on when Jose Quintana (ribs) will be ready to make his season debut. Peterson has a 6.46 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB over 54.1 innings this season.