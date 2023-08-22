Peterson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

The 27-year-old southpaw endured yet another rough outing Monday, allowing a two-run double to Michael Harris and two solo home runs to Marcell Ozuna before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning. Peterson has failed to complete five innings in any of his three starts since rejoining the Mets' rotation on Aug. 9, posting a 5.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP with a pedestrian 14:10 K:BB across 12 innings during that stretch. Assuming he gets another turn, Peterson is projected to face the Angels at home this weekend.