Peterson (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings during a 7-4 loss to San Francisco. He struck out eight.

Peterson allowed four runs in the first inning and two more in the second, but he was still able to get through five frames and struck out a season-high eight. The left-hander has given up at least five runs in three of his first five starts and currently sports a 7.36 ERA with a 30:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings.