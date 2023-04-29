Peterson (1-4) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 4-0 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

For four innings the evening featured a pitchers' duel between two talented southpaws, but Atlanta got to Peterson in the fifth while New York's bats remained quiet against Max Fried, and they never got a chance to respond when the game was called after five frames due to rain. The long ball remains Peterson's Achilles heel this season -- Matt Olson's blast Friday was the eighth homer he's served up in 30.2 innings -- but his 36:10 K:BB offers hope he can turn things around if he hits his spots a little better. Peterson will take a 7.34 ERA and 1.57 WHIP into his next start, likely to come next week in Detroit.