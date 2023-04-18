Peterson (1-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Peterson didn't pitch particularly well in the outing, yielding three homers, including two by Freddie Freeman. However, he managed to hang around for six innings and got enough run support to pick up his first win of the campaign. Peterson punched out six batters for the second straight time, and he recorded a healthy 14 swinging strikes among his 94 total pitches. The left-hander has yet to find consistency this season, alternating good and bad starts through four appearances. All told, he has an uninspiring 6.10 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 20.2 frames.