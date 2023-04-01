Peterson (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Marlins, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed 51 of 84 pitches for strikes in his first outing of the season, but a second-inning solo shot by Jorge Soler put the Mets in an early hole they never climbed out of. Peterson could get a lengthy run in the rotation with both Justin Verlander (lat) and Jose Quintana (ribs) on the IL, and he'll look for a little more run support in his next start, likely to come Wednesday in Milwaukee.