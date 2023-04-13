Robertson gave up two hits and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his first hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The veteran right-hander looked like he might slide right into the ninth-inning role vacated by Edwin Diaz (knee), but instead Mets manager Buck Showalter elected to bring Robertson into Wednesday's game with two outs in the seventh inning and the team nursing a 4-2 lead. Adam Ottavino ended up getting the save after Robertson kept San Diego off the board through the eighth. He'll have more reliable fantasy value in formats that count saves and holds, but Robertson still figures to get the majority of the save chances for the Mets. Through six appearances and 6.1 innings, he has yet to give up a run with an 8:0 K:BB.