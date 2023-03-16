Robertson is viewed along with Brooks Raley as the primary options for saves for the Mets while Edwin Diaz (knee) is sidelined, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Official word on Diaz won't be available until sometime after his MRI Thursday afternoon, but the Mets are bracing for their star closer to be out for a significant period of time, perhaps the entire season. Robertson would be a natural choice to slide into the ninth inning, having saved 20 games while posting a 2.40 ERA over 58 appearances for the Cubs and Phillies last season. He and Raley are both worthy of being selected in fantasy leagues, with Robertson probably the priority.