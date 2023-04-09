Robertson picked up the save Saturday against Miami while allowing no runs and no hits with one strikeout in his one inning of work.
Robertson got Nick Fortes to go down swinging, and he then retired Jon Berti and Jazz Chisholm on groundouts to cement the victory for the Mets. The right-hander has his second save of the season, and he hasn't allowed a run over four innings in his four appearances.
