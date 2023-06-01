Robertson earned a save against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning.

Robertson experienced some stress in the outing as a result of allowing two straight hitters to reach base (via an infield single and a hit-by-pitch, respectively) with one out. However, the right-hander bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to end the threat and notch a save for the second straight day. Robertson is still in somewhat of a timeshare at closer with Adam Ottavino, but the former has been the more dominant pitcher throughout the campaign, posting a 1.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 24.1 frames.