Robertson picked up the save Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out two in a perfect inning.

Robertson secured his first save in 11 days Thursday, holding the Nationals hitless for a second straight time. The dry spell was a result of a four-game skid by the Mets, dropping a pair of games to the Giants and to the Nationals before Thursday's victory. However, Robertson is tied for eighth in saves this season and has allowed just one run and five hits over 11.1 innings.