Robertson struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Robertson picked up his second save in as many days with a clean inning. He's kept runs off the board in 10 of his last 11 appearances while going 3-for-4 in save chances in that span. The 38-year-old is at a 1.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 45:11 K:BB, 13 saves and six holds through 38.1 innings overall.