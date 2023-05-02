Robertson earned a save against Atlanta in the second game of Monday's twin bill, allowing two hits and striking out four batters over two scoreless innings.

The Mets turned to Robertson in the eighth inning Monday while nursing a one-run lead. The right-hander worked around a one-out single in that frame, then continued into the ninth after New York posted an insurance run to make the score 5-3. Robertson gave up a leadoff double to Ozzie Albies to begin the ninth, but he fanned the next two batters and ended the contest by getting Chadwick Tromp to pop out. Robertson is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances this season, and he has given up only one earned run over 13.1 frames. Monday's outing was his first two-inning appearance of the campaign.