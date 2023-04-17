Robertson tossed a scoreless 10th to secure his fourth save of the season Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Robertson was able to escape some trouble in the 10th after he wound up with runners on second and third with one out from a wild pitch. He induced two groundouts to get of the jam and grab his second save in as many days. The 38-year-old has now tossed 8.1 scoreless innings and owns a 9:0 K:BB over eight appearances on the year.