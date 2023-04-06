Robertson pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Brewers.
With the score tied 6-6 on the road, Mets manager Buck Showalter elected to turn to Robertson in the eighth rather than hold him back for a possible save situation. The move backfired when Adam Ottavino served up a walkoff homer to Garrett Mitchell after taking over in the ninth, but it's an indication that Robertson might see more general high-leverage usage rather than being used exclusively for save chances. Even so, the 37-year-old does have the Mets' only save so far in 2023, and he remains the favorite to lead the team in that category in the absence of Edwin Diaz (knee).
