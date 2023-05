Robertson gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

The veteran reliever bounced back after allowing runs in each of his last two appearances, blowing his first save chance of the year in one of them. Robertson remains the top option in the Mets bullpen, racking up nine saves to Adam Ottavino's five, and he's collected a win, save or hold in nine of his 10 outings in May.