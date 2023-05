Robertson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning while striking out two and picking up his seventh save of the year in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Robertson needed just 13 pitches to get the save. He struck out Jonathan India and TJ Friedl before Spencer Steer flew out to end the game. The 38-year-old has allowed just one run in 14 appearances and is a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances so far this year. He sits at an 0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings.