Robertson (2-0) earned the win after blowing a save in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians. He allowed one run on two hits with no strikeouts or walks over 1.1 innings.

With the Mets leading 3-2, Robertson entered during the top of the eighth inning with a runner on first base and two outs, but he quickly surrendered a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez for his first blown save of the year. The veteran right-hander returned for the ninth after New York reclaimed the lead and secured the victory with a scoreless frame. Robertson, Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley all pitched during the matinee, which could open the door for Drew Smith to receive a save chance should one arise in Game 2.