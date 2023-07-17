Robertson (4-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Sunday after allowing a hit and striking out a batter over two scoreless innings.

Robertson stranded Chris Taylor in scoring position in the ninth after allowing a double and then retired all three Dodger hitters in the 10th to strand the automatic runner. The Mets would walk it off in the bottom of the inning, awarding Robertson is fourth win of the year to compliment his 12 saves. The 38-year-old has pitched to a sparkling 1.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB in 41.1 innings this season. Given his experience, Robertson could be one of the top relievers available on the trade market should the Mets end up deciding to sell.