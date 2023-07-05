Robertson gave up a hit and a walk before recording the final out of Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks and collecting his 12th save of the season.

Drew Smith began the ninth inning with the Mets leading by four runs, but after he put two runners aboard with two outs, Robertson got the call and allowed an inherited runner to score before getting Lourdes Gurriel to ground out with the bases loaded. The 38-year-old righty has issued a free pass in four of his last five appearances, and while his 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 37.1 innings on the season remain sharp, he could likely use some rest over the All-Star break -- he's on pace to top 70 innings for the first time in his career.