Robertson picked up the save in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out two in a perfect inning of work.

Manager Buck Showalter said earlier this week that he would not name a closer going into the 2023 season, but he acknowledged Robertson's experience and leaned on that experience in the Mets' first save chance of the new season. Robertson, who now has 158 career saves, got the job done on 16 pitches, nailing down the win for Max Scherzer. Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm went down swinging against Robertson before Jorge Soler flew out to right field to end the game.